Live animation ‘Heart x Algorhythm’ gets a second season

Live animation Heart x Algorhythm virtual idol project anime’s official website announced that a second season for the series has been green-lit. Yaoyorozu anime studio and Just Production will oversee the production, with Yoshitada Fukuhara serving as the producer.

DMM Futureworks will collaborate for the motion capture work and 3D CG production while the company’s W-Toon Studio will look after animating the series with Dwango looking after the interactive elements and streaming.

The first season streamed eight episodes from August to October last year on Nico Nico in Japan and the project is billed as the first animated live documentary variety program.

KEI (Hatsune Miku) designed the two main characters while Minori Suzuki (Macross Delta’s Freya) and Emiri Iwai (Love Live! Sunshine!!, Girlish Number) voiced the characters.

The project is a joint project between NTT Docomo in Japan and Migu in China, with the second season premiering this fall in both China and Japan.