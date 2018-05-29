Live-action feature ‘Christopher Robin’ brings back the magic of Hundred Acre Wood with Pooh and his mates

Starring Ewan McGregor and CG stuffed animals from Hundred Acre Wood, the Winnie the Pooh gang is back with a family adventure, Christopher Robin — a live-action hybrid feature. Created by A.A. Milne and originally illustrated by E.H. Shepard, the classic characters are from Winnie the Pooh are returning to the big screen.

Directed by Marc Foster (The Kite Runner, Finding Neverland) from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, the story focuses on a grown-up Christopher Robin (McGregor) living in London who has lost his way. It’s up to his childhood plush pals to venture into the urban jungle and teach their old friend to rediscover the joys of family, the value of friendship, and the simple pleasure of life.

Other cast includes Hayley Atwell as Robin’s wife, Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Giles Winslow, Robin’s boss. The voice cast features, Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Framestore and Method Studios are leading the animation production, under overall vfx supervisor Chris Lawrence (CG supervisor at Framestore for Edge of Tomorrow and Gravity).

Disney’s Christopher Robin trailer is an epitome of live-action or one can say CGI adaptation of Winnie the Pooh. The team has managed to add a new dimension to the animation, choosing to go with the stitched-doll construction of characters, maintaining the personality of each character.