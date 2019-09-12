‘Little Singham’ seems to be the favourite Indian animated character for kids in Mumbai

Indian animation has been making waves for some time now and so are the animated characters in the kids’ ecosystem. In the past few years, there has been a spurt in the growth of local homegrown IPs who have become quite popular with time. The numbers are rising daily and creating waves in the hearts of young ones.

Amongst noted and well known characters like – Rudra, Shiva, Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem, Little Singham, Honey Bunny, KickO and Super SpeedO, Inspector Chingum, Andy Pirki, Mighty Little Bheem, Gattu Battu, Guru Bhole, Simple Samosa, Jalebi, Pakdam Pakdai, Golmaal Jr. gang, Gaju Bhai, V4 Viraat, Mighty Raju, Arjun, Chacha Bhatija, Kris (Roll No. 21), Super Bheem, Bandbudh aur Budbak, Keymon, Ghost Boss, Thakela, Hatela, Kalari Kids gang and Tik Tak Tail, we asked several kids to choose their favourite one.



We, at AnimationXpress, recently conducted a survey at multiple schools in Mumbai to know who’s ruling the young hearts currently. We gave them a sheet of paper with all the above mentioned famous characters and asked the little folks to vote for their favourite.

While all the characters were appreciated much and seemed to have a distinct fan following, Little Singham got the most number of votes, cheers and love. Chhota Bheem, Rudra, Motu Patlu and Honey Bunny followed closely. It was a bubbly programme which was greeted with roars of laughter and lots of enthusiasm from the future citizens.

No matter which character has topped our list, Indian local animated characters have won big time in the hearts and minds of young ones.

(This story has been written by Sharmindrila Paul and Poonam Mondal)