Lionsgate release an action-packed ‘Power Rangers’ international trailer

The third film based on the Power Rangers property, has been creating quite a stir since its announcement as it’s the first Power Ranger movie in the 21st century. Being a reboot, the film features most of the main characters of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers portrayed by an all new cast.

With its first teaser being released back in October, Lionsgate recently released a new international trailer. Unlike its teaser wherein each character was showcased, this trailer offers nothing new except the fact that it has eliminated most of the dialogues, leaving the one minute video with action packed scenes. The focus in this clip is on the Power Coins that enables Power Rangers to morph into their alien-like armored forms. It would had been great if the clip would have featured the armored suits, Zordon and Alpha 5.

Being a superhero film aiding this movie is the visual effects. With the production VFX supervisor being Sean Andrew Faden (Fast & Furious 6 Captain America: The First Avenger), the VFX houses working on it are Digital Domain, Image Engine (VFX supervisor: Dave Morley), Method Studios (VFX supervisor: Bruce Woloshyn), Pixomondo (VFX supervisor: Mahmoud Rahnama) and Scanline VFX.

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie:

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Directed by Dean Israelite and produced by Haim Saban, Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery as Jason Lee Scott (Red Ranger), RJ Cyler as Billy Cranston (Blue Ranger), Becky G as Trini Kwan (Yellow Ranger), Ludi Lin as Zack Taylor (Black Ranger), Naomi Scott as Kimberly Hart (Pink Ranger), Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa, Bill Hader as Alpha 5, and Bryan Cranston as Zordon.

The movie is slated to release on 24 March, 2017.