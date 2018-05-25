Licensing Expo gives way to various cartoon merchandise deals

The 2018 Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas wrapped on 24 May with announcement of animation-related licensing.

4K Media (Konami Digital Entertainment subsidiary) is expanding its international inventory of Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise with new partnerships. Caseable is producing a line of Duel Monsters and Super Deformed electronic covers & cases, coming this summer to the US, Canada, UK, GAS, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group’s multiplatform Overwatch has been taken up by Hasbro as master toy licensee, NERF (blasters); LEGO Group (construction); UNIQLO (apparel, Spring/Summer 2018); Bioworld International’s bags, accessories; Spirit Halloween and Disguise’s costumes; Brown Trout’s calendars; Insight Editions’ stationery, cookbook; Trends’ posters, sticker packs; Just Toys’ sticker books; Good Smile Company’s figures; Razer’s PC peripherals; J!nx’s apparel, accessories; Dark Horse’s artbook; Funko’s apparel, bags, home accessories, figures; and Scholastic’s books.

Cartoon Network Enterprises got new partnerships and collaborations for The Powerpuff Girls, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. New goodies will be rolling out through into 2019 as part of the celebration with new US partners are like Mattel’s Barbie fashions, Champion’s limited edition Fleece and Heritage Silhouettes; Mondo T’s pins, high-end prints, and The LEGO Group building sets. LatAm partners include Havaianas’ kids & adults shoes, Cremer’s personal care, Dentro da Historia’s books; Amazonia’s coconut water. And now on board in EMEA, Sabrina Pilewicz’s women’s handbags; Undiz’s and Textiss’ nightwear and underwear, British designer Katie Eary’s high-end clothing; and Bizuu’s expanded athleisure collection.

Entertainment One’s Peppa Pig will come with new goods from Colgate-Palmolive’s oral care including battery-operated/manual toothbrushes & toothpaste, Ginsey Home Solutions’ made in the USA soft potty seats and other potty training products, Give & Go’s baked goods featuring house-building and cookie-decorating kits, good2grow’s 100 per cent juice beverages in containers with character toppers and Johnson & Johnson’s BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages. The preschool favourite is aired in more than 180 territories in 40+ languages.

Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group secured new friends for PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. 9 Story Media Group’s 9 Story Brands is expanding the property’s reach across a range of consumer products categories. Amloid’s construction sets; Babiators’ children’s sunglasses; Bioworld’s backpacks, lunch kits, and luggage; BRC Toys’ ride-ons; Chouette Publishing’s books, Crayola’s Crayola Color Wonder “Mess Free” Coloring Pad; Esquire Footwear’s sandals and sneakers; Kahootz Toys’ re-stickable Colorforms activity sets; Sun-Staches’ novelty sunglasses; and Townley’s children’s bath products, lip balm, and hair accessories. Nottingham Forest secured agreement with Paul Frank which is famous for its iconic Julius the Monkey.

