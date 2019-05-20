License Connection signs deal to represent ‘Monchhichi’

License Connection has signed an agreement to represent Monchhichi, the iconic character created in Japan more than 45 years ago. The focus will not only be on the new animated series, currently on air, but also on the classic brand.

“The Benelux markets are an historical hotspot for us and we’re very pleased to partner with License Connection to work on widening the range of official products for fans of all ages,” said Sekiguchi business development manager Christophe Millet.

Invented by Sekiguchi as a doll in 1974, Monchhichi is loved by all. They’ve already pleased several generations. The first dolls were twins, a boy and a girl, and were an immediate hit. The brand has been distributed globally and has fans of all ages, which makes the merchandise program even wider. Not only toys, games and stationery, but also high-end and high-quality novelties and

gifts.

“We are incredibly excited about representing this heritage brand. Both brands will strengthen each other. The classic dolls are very well-known and that is what the demand is for, but the animation is helping to open doors,” commented License Connection owner Daphne Kellerman.

License Connection works closely together with their partners to translate creative ideas into concrete sales promotions, successful campaigns and licensed products.