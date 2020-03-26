Let’s adore these cute pets from animated movies #WhenAtHome

These difficult times, the human race is facing currently is making some take ignorant, hasty actions, one being abandoning pets. No people, animals do not spread this virus nor are they harmful for us during the pandemic. They are your family member. Caring for them, playing with them, spending time with them will only make this quarantine time easy. And yes, they deserve love too.

Let’s take a look at a few popular or not-so-popular but definitely charming pets in the animated movie world :

The Secret Life of Pets as the name suggests has a whole lot of furry animals to adore. From Max, a Jack Russell Terrier; Duke, a large, brown, shaggy; Snowball, a white rabbit; Gidget, a white Pomeranian; Chloe, an obese grey tabby cat; Pops, an elderly Basset Hound; Buddy, a laid-back dachshund; Mel, a hyperactive pug; Sweetpea, a green and yellow budgie parakeet; Ozone, a Cockney-accented Sphynx cat; Norman, to a guinea pig; Tattoo, a slow-witted tattooed pig, all make for a bunch of love and only love.

Dug from Up:

Dug is a golden retriever who belongs to Charles Muntz. He is a fun-loving dog who speaks English via a special collar that translates his thoughts into speech. Dug runs into Carl and begins to idolise him and sees him as his master. This pure soul again is nothing but pure love.

Angus from Brave:

Angus is Merida’s powerful Shire horse and her most trusted confidant. He can be balky, stubborn or faint-hearted at times, but is ultimately very loyal to Merida. Their bond is strong and loving, as Merida can coax him into one adventure after another and allows no one in the castle but herself to see to his care. Angus is named after a kind of cattle found in Scotland that has, since medieval times, been bred for meat and milk production.

Sven from Frozen:

Sven is Kristoff’s reindeer and a close friend. The two were adopted and raised by the trolls. Sven is incredibly loyal to Kristoff and, along with helping him with his business ventures, serves as the ice harvester’s conscience. The reindeer is also extremely devoted to those he cares about and has keen awareness of his human companions.

Pascal from Tangled:

Rapunzel’s one true friend is her silent, color-changing sidekick, Pascal. Pascal may be just a small chameleon, but he plays a big role in Rapunzel’s life. Confidante, coach and cheerleader, Pascal is a driving force behind Rapunzel’s decision to leave her lonely tower. Pascal is constantly cheering her up, rooting her on, and refusing to allow her to take steps backwards.

Pua from Moana:

Pua is Moana’s loyal pet pig with puppy energy and an innocent puppy brain. He cares a great deal for Moana’s happiness, as well as her personal ambitions; specifically her yearning to sail the seas. In all cases, he happily joins Moana’s side to assist her in any way he can. Though he is willing to face new challenges, however, Pua will not hesitate to back away should said challenge prove to be too intense or life-threatening.

Bullseye from Toy Story 2:

In Toy Story, Andy receives Buster as a puppy for his Christmas present at the film’s resolution. Bullseye is Woody’s horse and one of the characters introduced in Toy Story 2. Despite the fact that he is a horse, the way he acts can be similar to that of a puppy. He is extremely affectionate towards Woody, Jessie and the other toys.

Dante from Coco:

Dante is a major character from the 2017 Disney Pixar animated feature film, Coco. He is a stray, Miguel adopted as his pet and friend. Dante has a weakness toward food, as it led Miguel to embarrassing situations. Although Dante is superficially goofy and simple-minded, he is smarter than he looks. While he is utmost loyal to his owner, Dante is very sensitive when people close to him hurt his feelings.