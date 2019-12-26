Is Lenovo launching a gaming phone?

The official Legion gaming phone account on Weibo is verified and is owned by Lenovo.
Lenovo is apparently gearing up to make its foray into the gaming phone segment soon via its Legion brand. The company has previously launched a few gaming-centric phones under the Lenovo brand in China, but is planning to leverage its expertise to launch a Legion-branded gaming phone.
The approach is reminiscent of what Asus did with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, launching a couple of ROG-branded phones so far. But so far, details about Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone are shrouded in suspense.
The Chinese company has created a new Weibo account focused on gaming phones under the Legion brand. The account is verified and is owned by Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
A cursory look at the videos and posts shared so far by the Weibo account indicates that a gaming phone is indeed on the cards.
Earlier this year, Lenovo had confirmed plans to launch a phone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which garnered a attention and anticipation around the fact that a gaming phone is about to arrive.