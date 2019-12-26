Is Lenovo launching a gaming phone?

Lenovo is apparently gearing up to make its foray into the gaming phone segment soon via its Legion brand. The company has previously launched a few gaming-centric phones under the Lenovo brand in China, but is planning to leverage its expertise to launch a Legion-branded gaming phone.

The approach is reminiscent of what Asus did with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, launching a couple of ROG-branded phones so far. But so far, details about Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone are shrouded in suspense.

The Chinese company has created a new Weibo account focused on gaming phones under the Legion brand. The account is verified and is owned by Lenovo Mobile Communications Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

A cursory look at the videos and posts shared so far by the Weibo account indicates that a gaming phone is indeed on the cards.

Earlier this year, Lenovo had confirmed plans to launch a phone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, which garnered a attention and anticipation around the fact that a gaming phone is about to arrive.