LEGO and Turkish Airlines join forces for a new airline safety video

Turkish Airlines released a new safety video that features the cast of The LEGO Movie and many other famous characters. It has been a challenge for the airline companies to ensure passengers paid attention to the in-flight safety instructions for years now. Hardly a few listens to the instructions, while others are engaged in their mobiles, laptops, or magazines. In this world of digital distractions, a quick demonstration and an instruction sheet doesn’t engage the flyers in absorbing the message.

In the feature video, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, and Will Arnett return to their roles from The LEGO Movie as Emmet Brickowski, Wyldstyle, and LEGO Batman, respectively. Additionally, there are other characters who are returning as well such as Princess Unikitty, Benny the astronaut, and Metalbeard the pirate. The LEGO Ninjago Movie’s Lloyd Garmadon also makes an appearance while The Lego Batman Movie’s Robin and Joker are seen having some fun.

Its new in-flight video features every detail of insides of the Lego plane and characters. Why would not any one be inclined to pay attention to a safety video if the Lego versions of Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Joker and the Flash make cameo appearances?

The timing is planned and perfect as the LEGO characters are returning to the big screen with The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on 8 February 2019. It is a good way of making sure that these blocky fellows are still fresh in the minds of people before the sequel is released by Warner Bros.

Watch and enjoy the airline safety video here: