Legendary Entertainment acquires movie rights of ‘Animosity’

Legendary Entertainment has acquired the movie rights of Animosity, an AfterShock Media’s comic book, which is written by Marguerite Bennett (Batman, Superman) and artwork by Rafael de Latorre (SuperZero). The very first installment from AfterShock was also created by Bennett titled Insexts before writing Animosity. AfterShock’s president Lee Kramer and CEO Jon Kramer will act as the producers alongside Legendary’s Jon Silk.

The news about the adaptation of the comic broke out after Legendary announced that it has closed a $1 billion revolving credit led by J.P Morgan. Animosity, been one of the first titles from AfterShock, had gradually become famous after its release with a spin-off Animosity: Evolution. Till date, AfterShock has published comics on Animosity #1 in 2016, followed by three volumes of Animosity: The Rise and Animosity: Evolution in 2017. Apart from Animosity series, they also hold titles such as A Walk Through Hell and Captain Kid.

Animosity is a new kind of road trip, a new kind of black comedy, and a new kind of coming-of-age. The story is about survival in a world where animals have acquired a heightened thought and speaking abilities. To take revenge against the dominating humans who ruled so far, the animal kingdom is all set to open its cards again. The story follows an eleven-year-old girl named Jesse who with her loyal dog, Sandor, attempts a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco in search of protection.

Neither there is a word for who will direct the adaptation, nor there is any indication as to how quickly Animosity will hit the theatres.