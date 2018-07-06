Legendary announces live-action film for ‘Gundam’

Legendary and Sunrise are collaborating for Gundam’s live-action film version.

The property was originally created in 1979 and focuses on the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, with the series’ protagonist being teen civilian mechanic Amuro Ray.

It is set in the universal century, an era in which humanity’s growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy, and launch a war of independence against the people living on Earth. Through the tragedies and discord arising from this human conflict, not only the maturation of the main character, but also the intentions of enemies and the surrounding people are sensitively depicted.

Gundam has televised anime, manga, animated films, video games, toys, and novels under its name.

The giant robot saga, Gundam is heading to the big screen and the project will be overseen by Cale Boyter of Legendary with the Sunrise creative team but the fans will have to keep wondering as no actors, writers, or directors are finalised yet.