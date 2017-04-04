Leena Dutta appointed business head of Sony kids’ channel, Sony YAY!

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has announced Leena Lele Dutta as business head for their upcoming channel in the kids’ entertainment space- Sony YAY!. With over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Dutta will be spearheading the new channel and will be responsible for developing content and driving the channel’s reach and connect with its relevant target audience.

Sony Pictures Networks India, CEO, NP Singh said, “The kids genre is a new territory for us and has immense potential to grow. With an impressive track record and in-depth understanding of the entertainment industry, we are confident that Leena will play a pivotal role in establishing the business. Under her able leadership, we intend to solidify a significant presence as an outstanding brand in the kids’ entertainment space”.

Dutta brings a deep understanding of the entertainment industry with her experience across different portfolios. Prior to joining SPN, she was the executive director – distribution at Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and was responsible for structuring and developing the content distribution and licensing division of SPT in India and South Asia.

“There is a lot to explore in the kids’ entertainment genre. We wish to create a brand that caters to the entertainment needs of Indian kids at the same time giving them experiences that leave lasting impressions on them,” Dutta stated. “We also want to give parents, especially working mothers like me, the confidence to let kids consume our differentiated content in an environment that elevates their happiness.”

She has also worked with Ten Sports India, Channel 9 (Nine Broadcasting Media) and MTV India amongst other reputed companies, besides having worked in sales with SPN (then SET India) from 1995 to 1999.

“YAY! being the quintessential expression of joy and euphoria, has always been synonymous with happiness and excitement; thus, the name, Sony YAY!,” she concluded.