Leaked photos from ‘Deadpool 2’ set reveals Zazie Beetz doing thrilling aerial exploits

Although there is still considerable time before Wade Wilson resumes his whimsical antiques wearing the Deadpool costume, the making of the movie is well underway. And a recent image leaked online suggests this time, our wacky protagonist will have an ally joining him in his shenanigans.

Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in Deadpool 2, was pictured performing aerial stunts while filming in Vancouver. The leaked image shows the Atlanta star fully harnessed and supposedly parachuting her way down. Beetz’s first look picture of herself as Domino that released last week made the social media go berserk. The latest one though, could mean she brings a lot more action to the scene than just Deadpool himself.

A Twentieth Century Fox production, Deadpool 2 hits the theatres from 1 June 2018 onwards.