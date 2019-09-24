‘League of Legends’ Worlds location and schedule revealed

The 2019 League of Legends(LoL) World Championship kicks off on 2 October in Berlin Germany. Here’s everything you need about League’s biggest, most prestigious competitive event.

What is the World Championship?

The League of Legends World Championship (also known as Worlds) is a yearly international tournament that brings together the top teams from each league in a battle to hoist the Summoner’s Cup and earn the title of World Champion. The event moves between host regions each year; this year, teams will battle it out on a tour of three cities across Europe.

When is Worlds happening?

Worlds begins with the Play-In Stage on October 2nd and concludes with Finals on November 10th. Individual stage dates are listed below.

Which teams are competing?

A region’s seeds are based on past international performance. Consistently strong regions send some or all of their seeds straight to the Group Stage, whereas other regions receive fewer seeds and/or start in the Play-In Stage.

Korea (LCK)

First seed: SK Telecom T1

Second seed: Griffin

Third seed: Damwon Gaming

China (LPL)

First seed: FunPlus Phoenix

Second seed: Royal Never Give Up

Third seed: Invictus Gaming

Europe (LEC)

First seed: G2 Esports

Second seed: Fnatic

Third seed: Splyce

North America (LCS)

First seed: Team Liquid

Second seed: Cloud9

Third seed: Clutch Gaming

Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau (LMS)

First seed: CTBC J Team

Second seed: AHQ E-Sports Club

Third seed: Hong Kong Attitude

Vietnam (VCS)

First seed: GAM eSports

Second seed: Lowkey Esports

Southeast Asia (LST)

MEGA

Brazil (CBLoL)

Flamengo Esports

Commonwealth of Independent States (LCL)

Unicorns of Love

Japan (LJL)

DetonatioN FocusMe

Latin America (LLA)

Isurus Gaming

Oceania (OPL)

MAMMOTH

Turkey (TCL)

Royal Youth

What’s changed for 2019?

China (LPL) will receive three group stage slots based on their competitive performance over the last two years at international tournaments such as the 2018 Mid-Season Invitational and the 2018 World Championship.

Vietnam (VCS) will receive two seeds this year. Their first seed was earned last year, as a result of their emergence as an independent region. Their second seed was awarded as a result of their placement at the Mid-Season Invitational. Their first seed will start in the Group Stage, and their second seed will begin in the Play-In.

Additionally, this year, teams will be permitted to have up to 7 players on their Active Roster. This change has been made due to the evolution of the sport and the increased number of rosters fielding substitute players.

What’s the format?

Worlds is composed of three stages: the Play-In Stage, the Group Stage, and the Knockout Stage (Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals).

Play-In Stage: 10/2-10/5; 10/7-10/8

Berlin (LEC Studio)

12 teams are drawn into four groups. Each group plays a Double Round-Robin (each team plays all others twice), Best of 1 series.

The two highest-ranked teams from each group advance to Play-In Knockouts, where the first-place teams from each group are paired with second-place teams from another. These matches will determine the 4 Play-In teams that move on to the Group Stage.

Group Stage: 10/12-10/15; Oct 17-20

Berlin (Verti Music Hall)

16 teams – 12 that qualified for the Group Stage directly, and 4 from the Play-In Stage – are drawn into four groups. Each group plays a Double Round-Robin, Best of 1 series.

The two highest-ranked teams from each group will move on to the final leg of the tournament, the Knockout Stage.

Interested in how groups are selected for the Play-In and Group Stages? Tune in for the Draw Show on September 23 at 4:00 PM CEST

Knockout Stage: 10/26-10/27; 11/2-11/3; 11/10

Madrid, Spain (Palacio Vistalegre) & Paris, France (AccorHotels Arena)

8 teams move on to the Knockout Stage, which encompasses Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. For this stage, the tournament transitions to a single-elimination bracket with all matches played in a Best of 5 format. Matchups are decided by an on-stage draw before each day of play begins. The team that comes out on top will become the 2019 World Champions.