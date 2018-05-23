Lauren Faust designs teen versions of ‘DC Super Hero Girls’

DC Super Hero Girls is an all-new animated action-comedy series from Warner Bros. Animation based on characters from DC Entertainment. Lauren Faust will do the character designing and storytelling for the action-comedy series starring teen versions of Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Supergirl who will be coming to Cartoon Network soon.

Faust being the executive producer with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) for the upcoming series has earlier worked on Super Best Friends Forever, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

The world knows them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but these teenagers named Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their super hero friends will deal with much more things than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged super-villains of the DC Universe. Teenage is already tough and chaotic, but with super powers and secret identity can get a lot more complicated.

DC Super Hero Girls will expand Faust’s cast and offer new takes on such characters as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Katana, Frost and Catwoman, among others.

The new series is a global initiative with Cartoon Network and builds on the successful DC Super Hero Girls global franchise, including direct-to-video movies as well as digital webisodes launched in 2015 and viewed by millions of fans on the DC Super Hero Girls YouTube channel, as well as the mobile app.