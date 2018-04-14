Latest trailer of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ welcomes you to the world of gigantic reptiles

Four years since the calamitous events in the Jurassic Park that left it under a rubble, the gates are all set to open again soon as Universal Pictures are about the bring the next installment of the famed franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom probes the emergence of the gargantuan reptiles from the wilderness as a volcano threatens to extinct the remaining beings from the island Isla Nebular, after its eruption. Owen (Chris Pratt), a former dinosaur trainer, and Claire (Bryce Dallas Holland), a dinosaur activist and former operations manager at the Jurassic World, have a Herculean task at hand of rescuing the creatures from the devastation that pushes their existence to the brink.

However, it’s far easier said than done as the Jurassic beasts are a threat of their own, and Owen and co. would also have to fight for their own survival too.

Industrial Light & Magic, Important Looking Pirates, One Of Us, El Ranchito and Nvizible are the studios that helmed the VFX while David Vickery is the production VFX supervisor.

Directed by B.A Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom releases on 22 June 2018.