L’Atelier Animation names Peter Skovsbo as general manager

Montreal-based studio L’Atelier Animation has roped in Peter Skovsbo as its general manager.

Under this role, he has been tasked with the company’s strategic development as well as a full operational review to meet the needs of upcoming projects, including the animated feature- Fireheart. Co-produced by Main Journey and Caramel Films, the film will be distributed by Entertainment One.

“I was not looking for a career change when L’Atelier approached me. However, our first meeting was an eye-opener in regard to the studio’s tremendous potential. As follow-up meetings deepened my understanding of the company’s talent, expertise and vision for the future, it became obvious that this had to be the next chapter in my career,” Skovsbo commented on his appointment.

Previously worked as an executive producer for Digital Dimension, Skovsbo helped to develop and modernise the studio’s animation services business. He was a student of philosophy and filmmaking from McGill University, Université Paris Sorbonne and Concordia University respectively and began his career in visual effects in 1999. Since then, He has worked on over 100 projects.

L’Atelier head of production Laurence Vacher said, “We are very happy that Peter has joined us at the head of L’Atelier Animation. His background and vast expertise are very well known in the industry in Montreal”.

“Being able to rely on his experience will be particularly beneficial to the studio, as it is currently undergoing a rapid expansion,” added CG head Benoit Blouin.

Founded in 2012, L’Atelier Animation focuses on high-end animated projects such as Leap! — its first feature, which generated over $106M USD at the box office, and earned an Annie Award nomination for Best Production Design. In addition to Fireheart, the studio’s current slate includes Netflix Original series Robozuna, co-produced by KidsCave Entertainment and ITV Global Entertaiment.