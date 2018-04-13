Larissa Berringer and Cat Pavitt join Framestore

Framestore has brought Larissa Berringer and Cat Pavitt to its Chicago team as business development manager and senior producer respectively for the Midwest office (Framestore’s third base in the US) as it celebrates its first year in operation in Chicago.

With significant credits gained across film, television and advertising, Larissa is an experienced multimedia producer. Before joining Framestore to foster client and creative relationships across the company’s advertising business, she started her career on the sets of the popular series Weeds, working alongside show creator Jenji Kohan. She then moved to the VFX industry and joined Vitamin Pictures in Chicago as executive producer where she handled projects for clients spanning across ad agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and renowned directors. She later moved to be the producer at The Mill.

Managing director (Chicago) Krystina Wilson says, “Larissa’s breadth of knowledge, reputation within the Chicago community, and her strategic thinking as to how we grow, as a both a creative studio and innovation company, all make her invaluable to our team.”

On the other hand, Cat Pavitt joins the Chicago office directly from Framestore’s London operation. There she has spent the past seven years at the core of the company’s advertising VFX business producing work. She has also won the best producer at the UK Broadcast Tech Young Talent Awards in 2017.

“Cat’s innate skills and passion as a producer are the perfect complement to Larissa’s joining. Her demeanour with clients and artists alike, has made her beloved across the company, and we are thrilled to have her in Chicago to join this already stellar production team,” adds Wilson.