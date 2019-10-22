‘Lamput’ season two: First original Indian animated content to be nominated for the International Kids Emmy Awards

Cartoon Network’s Lamput seems to be on a winning streak. After being invited to Annecy in June, the second season of this critically acclaimed local Indian homegrown animation, was nominated for an International Kids Emmy and scooped an additional two Asian Academy Creative Awards last week.

It is the first time an original project from Cartoon Network APAC to get nominated for the prestigious Emmy award as well as the first time an original Indian animated content has been nominated.

Produced by Vaibhav Studios and created/co-directed by the studios’ founder Vaibhav Kumaresh, Lamput has a special place in non-dialogue, slapstick chase comedy in India and across the globe. Lamput is a gooey orange substance that escaped from a secret laboratory. Two scientists, Specs Doc and Skinny Doc, are trying their best to catch him. But Lamput, always a master of disguise, escapes from right under their noses.

Lamput also emerged as a regional winner in the India category at the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards, in ‘Best Animated Programme or Series (2D or 3D)’ and ‘Best Short Form Content’.

Elated on the Emmy nomination and winning two AACA awards, Kumaresh told Animation Xpress, “The gravity of an Emmy nomination is yet to sink in as we are totally into the production of the next season! But I am extremely thrilled for our entire team and even more delighted to know that it is the first time ever for Indian animation at the Emmys.”

Lamput has a devoted following around Asia and the world. On Cartoon Network and its Watch and Play app, POGO and on YouTube, its clips have amassed hundreds of millions of views. Kumaresh further added, “To be the flag bearer for India, makes me enormously proud. Our orange gooey blob can’t help but make you smile, and we are very pleased that it has also caught the eye of the judges.”

Since its debut, Lamput has picked up several awards at FICCI Frames and at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2018. Its third season, that’s currently under production, is set to premiere on Cartoon Network in early 2020 in Asia Pacific and Latin America, and on Boomerang in EMEA. The new season will comprise a mixture of 21×5’ and 21×2’ episodes, and will roll out from early 2020. For Lamput S3, the episode length is predominantly five minutes, which is a little longer than 15 seconds and two minute episodes we have seen in the past.

Commenting on the Emmy nomination and global success of Lamput, Cartoon Network, POGO and Boomerang Asia Pacific head Leslie Lee added, “Everyone at Cartoon Network has thoroughly enjoyed following Lamput‘s trajectory to stardom and industry recognition. It is well deserved. Congratulations to Vaibhav and his awesome team, who together with our original production and development team, have created something quite special. Our team has formed a great working relationship with Vaibhav Studios, and together we’re looking forward to another hilarious season of this lovable orange blob with a penchant for mischief.”

The 8th International Emmy Kids Awards ceremony will take place on 31 March, 2020, in Cannes, France. Grizzy and the Lemmings, which airs in India on Cartoon Network and POGO channels, is also nominated in the same category.

Having won the two regional Asian Academy Creative Awards this week, Lamput will also now go on to represent India at the Gala Finals, which will be held in Singapore on 5 and 6 December as part of the Singapore Media Festival.

The animation style of Lamput is very different and fresh. Some really brilliant artists have worked tirelessly on Lamput. The core team includes animation filmmaker and co-director Anand Babu who brings his unique sense of humour, design, storytelling and animation to the project. Ganesh Kotale is responsible for the beautiful hand-painted background art. Roto Shah lends his voice, and coordinates the sound and music for the show. Every member at Vaibhav Studios contributes with unique story ideas which are nurtured and developed into a workable plot. The production process that involves clean-up, inking, inbetweens and compositing is outsourced to Inspidea, an animation studio based in Malaysia.

Way to go, Lamput!