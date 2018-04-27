LAIKA’s new stop-motion animated feature gets a starry voice cast including Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis are all set to lend their voices to the new stop-motion movie Film Five (working title),currently in production at LAIKA, the animation firm behind Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline, The Boxtrolls and ParaNorman.

LAIKA has partnered with Annapurna Pictures for distributing the film, mainly in the U.S. as per an official statement released by LAIKA CEO and president Travis Knight and Annapurna Pictures CEO and founder Megan Ellison.

“Our next film represents an evolutionary shift for Laika. It’s an exciting bridge to our future. Director Chris Butler and the wizards at LAIKA have crafted a moving work of art, layered with wit and imagination and soul. Plus it’s really, really funny. It’s a privilege to partner with Megan and her exceptional team at Annapurna to bring this beautiful original story to the world,” Knight said.

Chris Butler, who directed LAIKA’s ParaNorman, is helming Film Five. The plot is currently kept under wraps but is described to be a rip-roaring, globe-trotting comedy-adventure replete with humor. The film also has a heart and conveys a message of acceptance, purpose and place in life centered around the characters. The film has been in production for more than two years and had been lined up to open sometime this year.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Travis and the amazing team at LAIKA. We appreciate their trust and look forward to having some fun together,” Ellison added.

Stuart Ford’s AGC has boarded international sales rights to the project who’ll introduce the film to buyers in Cannes in a private screening of footage from the film, accompanied by an on-stage discussion between Ford and Knight. This big-budget project will be produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight.