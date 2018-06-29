LAIKA’s ‘Missing Link’ to be revealed on 19 April, 2019 by Annapurna Pictures

American stop-motion studio, LAIKA’s fifth stop-motion feature, Missing Link (earlier titled Film Five) is set to be released on 19 April 2019 by US distributor Annapurna Pictures.

Multi-Oscar-nominated house behind Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings, LAIKA is now ready to come up with a cryptozoological adventure. The synopsis of the movie goes:

Mr. Link (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) is the slightly silly, surprisingly smart and soulful beast who is the last living remnant of Man’s primitive ancestry, the Missing Link. As species go, he couldn’t be more endangered; he’s the last of his kind and he’s lonely. Proposing a daring quest to find his rumored distant relatives, he enlists the help of Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman), the world’s foremost investigator of myths and monsters, and Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who possesses the only known map to the group’s secret destination, in an odyssey around the world to find the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

The much-talked voice cast also features Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility), Stephen Fry (The Hobbit), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Matt Lucas (Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland), David Walliams (Little Britain), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) and Ching Valdes-Aran (Nurse Jackie).

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Chris Butler (ParaNorman), this humorous family adventure will find speaking of acceptance and finding one’s place in the world. LAIKA’s head of production and Oscar nominee Arianne Sutner (ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings) is co-producing the project with LAIKA president & CEO Travis Knight who earned an Academy Award nomination and won a BAFTA for his directorial debut on Kubo and the Two Strings.

Lions Gate will distribute Missing Link in the UK and Ireland, while AGC International is handling the international sales.