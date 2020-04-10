LAFC teams up with Allied Esports to produce LAFC gaming charity challenge series

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Allied Esports, has announced an agreement to produce the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series – a 10-game FIFA20 series to be streamed live on twitch to support Los Angeles-based charities in their fight against COVID-19.

Launched on 29 March, the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series has raised over $6,500 through fan donations during two broadcasts. Fans are encouraged to continue to tune in and donate to help support the LAFC Foundation and its work with numerous charities fighting COVID-19.

“During this challenging period, our agreement with Allied Esports allows us to continue to be a force for good in Los Angeles by raising money for charities fighting COVID-19.At the same time, we are also providing high-quality content and a direct connection to our supporters and fans when we cannot be together physically,” LAFC EVP and CBO Larry Freedman said.

The innovative LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series production features LAFC lead broadcaster Max Bretos hosting the live-action, with special guest interviews and analysis from LAFC players and other media personalities as fans interact in a chat room while donating.

“Producing LAFC’s online FIFA broadcasts allows us to support the team and the important push to raise money for the people on the front line of this pandemic. Our transition to online production and events has opened the doors to a number of new relationships, and we’re thrilled to serve LAFC’s loyal fanbase during a time when positive spirit and community is crucial for us all,” said Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan.

LAFC and Allied Esports have seen over 650,000 total live views in the first two matches, with a high of 18,143 concurrent viewers on April 5 as LAFC’s RemiMartinn defeated FC Dallas’s i9ibbs, and a peak viewership of 16,675 viewers on March 29 when RemiMartinn defeated the LA Galaxy’s GGGodfather.

“Working with Allied Esports has taken the production of the LAFC Gaming Charity Challenge Series to another level.We look forward to more innovative developments as LAFC continues to expand into the world of esports,” said LAFC senior manager of business development and special projects Alex Sale.