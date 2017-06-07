La Cabane, Thuristar, Canal+ and Cake partner for ‘Mush-Mush’ series development

La Cabane Productions, the French company founded in 2015 by Perrine Gauthier and her partners, has signed agreements with French network Canal+ and leading international kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE for the development of the CGI adventure and comedy series Mush-Mush and the Mushables.

Aimed at the upper preschool audience (four to seven years), Mush-Mush is intended for Canal+’s channels – Piwi+ and Canal+ Family. VRT-Ketnet has also confirmed its interest in co-producing Mush-Mush in Dutch-speaking Belgium, while RTS (French-speaking Switzerland) and RTBF-OUFtivi (French-speaking Belgium) have confirmed their intention to pre-buy the show.

CAKE joins the project as co-producer and international distributor and discussions are already in progress with European and international buyers. Production is foreseen to begin at the start of 2018 with delivery starting early 2019.

Mush-Mush and the Mushables follows the forest adventures of Mush-Mush, his best friends Chep and Lilit and the rest of the Mushable community, as they explore, grow and discover just how fun and wild life can be. Mushables are the guardians of the forest, and each member has a special talent or ability – while Mush-Mush can communicate with nature, Chep has a huge memory and Lilit lights up and glows – all of this in theory at least, as they all still have a lot to learn. Mush-Mush and the Mushables tells this journey of self-discovery from a child’s point of view, through exciting adventure, comedy and mush mush more!

The show iss created by Belgian artist Elfriede de Rooster, and is a co-development between La Cabane Productions and Thuristar, the Belgian company headed by Joeri Christiaen.