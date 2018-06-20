‘Kukuli’ goes worldwide with deals signed by Studio 100 and m4e

Studio 100 and m4e signed deal with Turkey’s Fauna Production to digitally distribute brand Kukuli. The partners in the deal will distribute the show on YouTube worldwide, except Turkey. Studio 100 Media and m4e hold English language rights, but will be entitled to produce and distribute localized versions.

Kukuli is a popular fictional character on Turkish Facebook with more than one million fans and 500 million YouTube views. The series have 21 episodes of six and half minute each.

The series centers on Kukuli, a lovable, hyperactive monkey who sees life as a song to sing or a dance to enjoy. Seeing beauty everywhere and in everything helps all the characters keep a positive outlook, and Kukuli and his friends live always in the present.

The available package includes 21 episodes of four and half minutes, as well as 21 episodes of two minutes of original songs with animation. Each song is related to an episode and both combined form a full episode of six and half minutes.

Fauna is currently producing additional 26 episodes of six minutes 30 seconds for a new season.