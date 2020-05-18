Kross Komics organises contest for Indian comic writers and artists to make the local content global

With printing of comics shut down for indefinite time, digital media is all one can rely on. And of course, digital comics may not have the touch and feel of an old comic book, but they sure have some amazing content to share with comic lovers all across the globe. Kross Komics, a one of its kind app in India is the newest way of storytelling which diversifies your imagination, giving you an all-new experience of the comic world.

Kross Komics has come up with an interesting contest for writers and artists. “In India, there are many talented individuals who have a flair to write and draw. But they never really take up the pen or the brush because there is no ecosystem in India that truly recognises their talent, nurtures it and rewards the same by the means of a sustainable source of income to the creators. Our contest is a step in the direction of creating such an ecosystem,” said Kross Komics Indian representative Siddharth Raikar.

The contest, which is aimed at nudging talented creators to make something original by providing exciting rewards, creating an Indian community of like-minded creators that can learn and grow with each other and providing a fast-track platform for digital comic creators to get their works published with the intention of generating a steady source of income, will fulfill Kross Komics’ motive of empowering Indian creators to showcase their talent to everybody.

Winners of the contest can win upto one lakh cash prizes and the opportunity to get published on the Kross Komics platform. To participate in the contest, one simply has to head over to Kross Komics official website and follow the simple instructions there. The comics are accepted in Hindi and English.

With the lockdown due to the pandemic, and various policies implied by the Indian government, localisation is the future. PM Narendra Modi emphasised on being ‘atmanirbhar’ and what right time to make the most of the hidden talent in India. Currently the comics belong to the webtoon or the manga family. But Kross Komics wanted to localise the flavour of storytelling by onboarding various Indian comics to their platform. “Afterall, a story that truly captures local nuances would be the one that strikes a chord with local audiences. In that regard, Kross Komics wants to be extremely vocal about local!” mentioned Raikar.

The lockdown constraints have caused severe issues in the physical comic supply chain and retail stores everywhere in the world. The adoption of digital comics will only be accelerated as comic fans seek to satisfy their hunger for visual stories. “This change in the reading pattern was perhaps going to take effect in 10-15 year time. But this unprecedented crisis has just accelerated the process of change,” Raikar concluded.

You got that budding comic artist in you? Have ideas in mind and on paper, but searching for a platform to publish? Give this contest a shot, may be all will be reading your comics in the app next!