Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon special for kids anxious about coronavirus

Frozen fame Kristen Bell is helping kids and families to come over their anxiety about the coronavirus outbreak. Nickelodeon will present #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special offering a kid’s-eye view of life today amid Covid-19, on 30 March.

The special will also feature a performance by Alicia Keys, and will directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.

Bell and all guests will connect via video from locations across the U.S. and will feature Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), as well as appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Russell and Ciara Wilson, among others.

#KidsTogether, which features SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies, The Casagrandes and more, is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on NickHelps official website.