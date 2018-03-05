Korean pavilion the highlight of FICCI Content Market 2018

On the sidelines of the mega media and entertainment convention FICCI Frames, FICCI has also launched the first edition of the content market aimed at facilitating the business of content, setting the ball rolling for greater content exchange.

Speaking about the market, FICCI assistant secretary general Leena Jaisani said, “This is being organised with the support and advise from the media and entertainment industry professionals. There was a dearth for such a market and with this first step, we hope to move ahead towards filling this void and facilitating more business for content.”

Over 100 buyers from across the globe have been invited for the bazaar, including the likes of 102 Distribution, Edko Films, Shoreline Entertainment, Spuul, Top Entertainment, Aurora Global Media Capital, Front Row Entertainment, Alpha Violet Sarl and Indian companies like Zee Enterprises, Star, Eros Now, Reliance Entertainment among others.

The Korean pavilion is a highlight of the FICCI Content Market 2018.

“The content market is an excellent initiative by FICCI that will help build a strong interface between our local content creators and the global film and television business community. I look forward to this becoming an annual feature of FICCI Frames, building on the foundation laid this year,” said FICCI media and entertainment co-chair Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In the first edition of the market, a special screening facility has also been set up to introduce festival programmers and key buyers to a highly curated slate of new Indian films. Festival programmers from international film festivals such as London, Venice, Edinburgh among others will also be in attendance.

FICCI AVGC chairman and Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni added, “The FICCI Content Market 2018 is an unique initiative for the content creators from Indian sub-continent to sell and distribute their content globally. Over 1200 one on one meetings already scheduled will provide great opportunity for co-productions of content for films, TV, digital, animation , gaming, comics, AR, VR etc.”

The content market will run alongside the conference from 5 to 7 March at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.