Korean Drama, ‘King’s Love’ comes to India through One Take Media

One Take Media Co. (OTMC) has varied content under its kitty. With the increasing demand of Korean Content in India, OTMC is focused on building its Korean Content library richer day by day.

One Take Media Co. has announced its recent acquisition of a historic romance drama series, Kings Love. It is a 2017 series of 20 episodes Korean Drama featuring Se-ha Ahn, Jong-hwan Choi and Soo-Hyun Choo.

Kings Love is a love-triangle between a young and ambitious monarch Won (Im Si-wan), and two people who shaped his destiny – childhood friend Wang Rin (Hong Jong-hyun) and a beautiful young woman named San (Im Yoon-ah).

These three get to know each other and become the closest of friends but feelings of affection and love arise between these three. The young Crown Prince, falls in love with San and would do anything to save her. On the other hand, his childhood friend Wang Rin also fell in love with her at first sight. Even though he loves her so much, he still hid his affection for her because of his duty to his Crown Prince and because he doesn’t want to hurt his best friend’s feelings. But the time came when San realizes her feelings for Rin and vice versa.

The Satellite TV/OTT/VOD rights for Kings Love are available with One Take Media Co. for SAARC Region.

One Take Media Co. CEO and founder Anil Khera said, “The culture of India and Korea is very similar. And that is the reason, I am confident about the content doing great in the Indian Market. And dubbing it in Hindi is helping us to cater to a larger audience.”

OTMC has not only acquired a lot of Korean Dramas Series but has also taken an intelligent move by dubbing all of its Korean Dramas in Hindi. This will result in bringing a new target audience to join the club of Korean Wave. Along with Korean Drama Series, OTMC also caters in Korean Pop commonly known as K-POP.