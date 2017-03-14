‘Kong: Skull Island’ collects $61 million while ‘Logan’ over its 2nd weekend grosses $38 million

James Mangold’s Logan and Jordan Vogt-Roberts’s Kong: Skull Island were the only two players to compete at the weekend box office and the monster movie Kong emerged as the King with an estimated domestic collection of $61 million. Logan, which released on 3 March, managed to garner $38 million domestically in its second weekend. In its first weekend however, the third instalment in The Wolverine trilogy earned a commendable $88 million.

The Hugh Jackman starrer earned $152 million domestically and $284 million internationally uptil 12 March, surpassing its production budget of $97 million. In India, it opened with $3 million earning over the weekend. Logan had the largest opening weekend box office collection of $114 million compared to its prequels X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($102 million) and The Wolverine ($73 million). Deadpool however leads in R-rated comic adaptations with $180 million opening in the first week.

Though Kong: Skull Island ($61 million) fell short of Godzilla ($93 million) in domestic weekend earnings, it is outperforming Godzilla in many countries in the global market. It has gathered up to $85 million from 13 countries it has opened in. While Godzilla (2014) grossed $529.1 million worldwide, Kong still has a long way to go.