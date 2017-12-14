Kolkata gets its ninth MAAC centre

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) today announced the launch of its ninth MAAC Kasba centre in Kolkata.

With more and more film-goers hooked to flying humans and stomping monsters, the Indian animation and visual effects (VFX) industry has grown considerably.

Aptech AVP Shajan Samuel said, “Kolkata has always been known as a city of literary, artistic, and revolutionary heritage. Considering these trends, MAAC Kasba will turn Kolkata into a hotbed of animation and VFX artists. We launched our first centre in 2002 in Kolkata and trained over 10,000 students in past 15 years and enroll about 1500 students every year. It has been our endeavour to better ourselves and provide a global exposure to the students and we believe that the new centre in Kolkata will be an opportunity for the students to achieve superior training with our extensive curriculum.”

In order to cater to the growing need of animators in various segments, the centre will offer cinematic courses in animation, visual effects and multimedia.