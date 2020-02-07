‘Knives out’ sequel to be made

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has disclosed that a Knives Out sequel is in the works with a possible 2022 release date. The sequel announcement came on the heels of a third-quarter earnings call, where Feltheimer informed investors the company’s “2022 slate will be one of our most exciting ever.”

Director Rian Johnson has been a major advocate of a Knives Out sequel, vouchsafing to Deadline that “the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast.” Johnson adds, “But there’s a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script.”

It’s currently not clear if any of the old cast will be reprising their roles for the sequel, but Daniel Craig, who played Detective Benoit Blac, has publicly expressed interest in playing the character again.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Knives Out was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

We are looking forward to the Knives Out sequel which is due to release in 2022.