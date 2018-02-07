KLIK Amsterdam Animation Festival gets new artistic director in Aneta Ozorek

KLIK announced that Aneta Ozorek will be taking on the role as artistic director.

The Polish-born festival curator, illustrator, and film education expert has over 15 years of experience in the industry and will be spearheading KLIK’s international ambitions.

Ozorek has a strong background in curating and developing animation initiatives in Poland and other European countries. She is head of shorts section at Visegrad Animation Forum, programmer at the Cinema in Sneakers Film Festival in Warsaw, and curator of the film section of the Street Art Festival in Katowice.

In 2017, she was responsible for the promotion of 70 years of Polish animation at some of the biggest European events in the animation industry: Annecy, Cartoon Forum, MIPCOM, MIPJunior, Cinekid and many others. Additionally, she is the Polish ambassador of the European Animation Award and member of the European Children Film Association.

KLIK general director Bram Kranendonk says, “Aneta’s strong international connections tie in with the international ambitions that KLIK has set itself: to strengthen KLIK’s international position in the animation landscape through international collaborations with other festivals and organisations and to promote what the Dutch animation industry has to offer all around the world.”

As new artistic director of KLIK, Ozorek intends to further establish KLIK as a festival that finds unique ways to connect art and business; and to intensify the international promotion of Dutch animation in Europe and beyond. Ozorek elaborates: “Everything started with chaos: friends, poetry, an experimental approach, brave program decisions, and a passion for the art of the moving image. KLIK was always connecting and inviting, never exclusive. Always collaborating, never competing. To set up an inspiring path into the future, we aim to further establish KLIK as platform that connects the greatest names in animation history with debutantes and the biggest studios with independent artists. An innovative approach in connecting art and business will be a core element of the KLIK identity. We are witnessing a multitude of international partnerships that take animation to a global scale, rarely seen before. KLIK wants to contribute to this process by building a European and global strategy for the whole industry.”

Ozorek steps into the footsteps of former artistic director Yvonne van Ulden, who led the organisation for the past nine years and helped develop it into an international player in the animation industry.