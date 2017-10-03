KLIK Amsterdam Animation Festival announces full program

The program of KLIK Amsterdam Animation Festival is now live. From 17 to 22 October, KLIK will celebrate its tenth anniversary edition at EYE Filmmuseum in Amsterdam.

The extensive program includes feature films and compilations of animated short films from all over the world, premieres, talks, workshops, master classes and an electrifying birthday party. On 30 October, KLIK will present a special program for kids, including animated shorts and fun hands-on creative activities.

Program Highlights

Highlights this year include the avant-premiere of Loving Vincent, the world’s first ever fully painted feature film, Wrinkles, a heartwarming Spanish feature film about overlooked seniors locked away in a retirement home, and Tehran Taboo, a film about young people struggling to survive and express their sexuality in modern day Iran.

Additionally, Disney hit series Star vs. the Forces of Evil creator and executive producer Daron Nefcy and Loving Vincent directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman are among the stars in animation who will talk about their work during the Artists in Focus program. Find the complete program here and the time schedule here.

Festival Trailer

The trailer for this year’s festival is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The commissioned work, created by KLOMP! Animation, is an homage to shows and films that many grew up with, from Steamboat Willie to Looney Tunes, Pokémon, Transformers, The Lion King, The Powerpuff Girls and plenty of other classics.

Never Grow Up

The trailer that is shown before every screening is created in honour of this year’s theme: Never Grow Up. The festival highlights animation that challenges the expectations that come with certain ages and life stages. What does it mean to be grown up? What if you refuse to act your age?

KLIK Awards

The festival has received over 1,900 films from over 80 countries this year. After watching each of them, KLIK has narrowed down the field to create 16 carefully curated compilations of short films for its Catch of the Year program. Each of the selected films is running to win one of the following KLIK Awards:

Best Animated Short

Best Animated Student Short, powered by Cartoon Network

Best Commissioned Animation

Best Voices in a Commissioned Animation, powered by voicebooking.com

Best Animated Music Video, powered by XITE

Best Animated Documentary

Best Animated Virtual Reality

Best Animation for Art Lovers

Best Funny and Trippy Toons

Best Political Animated Short

Best Animated Short from an Emerging Nation

KLIK Amsterdam Audience Award

KLIK Young Amsterdam Audience Award

KLIK NL Awards

KLIK Amsterdam Animation Festival is an annual celebration of all things animated. KLIK likes to showcase animation in all of its shapes and sizes, giving a platform to animated feature films, shorts, commercials, video games and installations.