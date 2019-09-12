Kingston Technology takes top spot as DRAM module supplier

Kingston Technology Company a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced it has been ranked the top DRAM module supplier in the world, according to the latest rankings by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce. Kingston retains its number one position with an estimated 72.17 per cent market share, according to TrendForce. Their findings reinforce Kingston’s position in the marketplace as the leading third-party supplier of DRAM modules. The rankings for 2018 mark the 16th consecutive year that TrendForce has placed Kingston in the top spot.

TrendForce states that spot prices stayed high in 1H18, even surpassing contract prices by over 20 per cent. Despite rising inventory levels and price decreases in 2H18, the report indicates module manufacturers were still able to generate plenty of revenue and profit. Some of the prominent trends and growth drivers the market is witnessing include the growing popularity of online media streaming, recent technological developments in IoT, and the shift to data centre and Cloud computing services.

“While Kingston considers TrendForce’s estimates overly generous, it nonetheless follows the trajectory of the company’s growth in all of its business segments. In 2018, we were able to produce over 14 trillion MBs of memory across all product lines including DRAM, SSDs and embedded solutions. This massive amount, tremendous good fortune, and the findings from TrendForce reinforce our company’s strength, position and importance as a whole in the industry,” said Kingston , DRAM business manager Mike Mohney.

For more than 30 years, Kingston has created memory products and storage solutions that empower innovation. Today, Kingston ships to 125 countries and employs over 3,500 people around the world. Kingston develops products to increase productivity and overall system performance, with solutions for servers, desktops, and IoT devices. Kingston makes technology solutions that facilitate people’s everyday needs and supports them wherever they are.