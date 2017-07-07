‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ trailer 2 analysis: Mr. Porter’s plush clothing adds to the movie allure

When 20th Century Fox launched the first official trailer of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the fans were left smacking their lips. With more action, more drama and of course more glamour due to some added big names, the sequel promises to be a step up from its first instalment Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Now the studios have released another teaser of the movie, and it has the panache of Mr. Porter written all over it.

The costumes play an integral role in the allure of the movie and it seems the online retailer of men’s clothing have made an ominous statement to their competitors with their plush suits and coats donned by the characters in the movie.

In the new trailer, one can see Mr. Porter trying to commercialise their brand. Lead stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth looks appealing in Mr. Porter’s blazers, whereas Channing Tatum as Statesman in the cowboy avatar has the female fans drooling over his charm.

Apart from the wonderful wardrobe, there is also a mention of boots in the trailer. The stylish suits are complemented with equally stylish pair of shoes, as displayed in the blink-and-you-miss-it part of the trailer.

Some of these outfits will be available for purchase at their official stores. But for a retailer of Mr. Porter’s stature, acquiring one of their clothing products may cost a bomb for commoners.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: The Golden Circle will release on 22 September 2017 in US and on 29 September 2017 in UK.