‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ trailer witnesses the return of the original Galahad! (and a lot of action sequences)

The trailer of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, is out and continues the journey of the British secret service agents. The story of Britain’s most confidential spy agency will once again see spy Gary “Eggsy” Unwin return to the big screen. The movie will witness Eggsy along with the young recruit Roxy and their supervisor Merlin heading to United States to join forces with Kingsman’s American counterpart, Statesman, after their headquarters is destroyed by Poppy, a notorious criminal mastermind.

From the point the trailer opens, you do not fail to notice the overall yellow colour palette of the movie which not only gives it a nice contrast but also an impeccable classic feel. This feel is hugely complimented by the look of the characters and the beautifully created streets, vintage structures and interiors.

VFX has done a good work on the movie. One noteworthy shot is when Eggsy drives his car through the underwater tunnel. Expansive facilities, car accidents and action sequences involving mechanical metal arm on one of the bad guy are also carried out fairly well. Since it is a spy movie, how can there not be an action sequence in the snow covered mountain ranges? A contemporary glass building that looks like a secret operations base sits atop a cliff and there is a shot of a cable car breaking from the wire and falling; but we expect a lot more, and definitely a lot more cool devices in this movie.

While Prime Focus World delivered half of the VFX shots for Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle has Sony Pictures Imageworks, MPC, Framestore, The Senate VFX and Blind working on its VFX, with Angus Bickerton as the production VFX supervisor.

Matthew Vaughn’s sequel to 2015’s spy action stars Channing Tatum (Stateman’s agent), Halle Berry (Ginger), Julianne Moore (Poppy) and Jeff Bridges with Taron Egerton, Colin Firth (who was supposedly killed in the first film returns as Eggsy’s mentor), Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson and Samantha Womack reprising their roles.

Vaughn has co-written the screenplay with Jane Goldman. The original Kingsman: The Secret Service was based on the comic book The Secret Service created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and collected $414 million at the box office.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, distributed by 20th Century Fox releases on 22 September in the US and 29 September in the UK.