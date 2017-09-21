‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ boardgame TV commercial teases experiencing the spy thriller at home!

The Kingsman are all set to embark on yet another adventurous mission when The Golden Circle hits the screens this Friday.

Whilst the fans await the movie release with bated breath, Twentieth Century Fox have recently launched a TV commercial for promoting the gaming version of the Kingsman sequel.

Featuring four kids decked up in the attires of each of Gary Eggsy (Taron Egerton), Tequila (Channing Tatum), Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore), the youngsters let it all rip with the roll of a dice.

Following that will be picking a card from the deck and performing the task mentioned on the backside. As depicted in the commercial, it may also involve “kicking the crap out of each other”!

Mind you, this isn’t any other plain vanilla like board game. It’s also equipped with a miniature sound system that plays the original dialogues from the movie. Additionally, to spice up the things, the game includes gadgets (not all of them of course) reminiscent of the ones seen in the film!

The Kingsman fever is spreading like wild fire, and here’s a chance to experience the exhilarating espionage right under your roof.