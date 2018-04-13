King Rollo and Shooting Script bring ‘Streetcat Bob’ to the web

An inspiration from a true-life story of James Bowen and his beloved stray cat, Bob, the hit film A Streetcat Named Bob is being created into webisodes.

King Rollo looks after the animation and the shorts are produced by Adam Rolston and Luke Melia at Shooting Script, the company behind the feature film adaption, while Bowen served as the executive producer.

Bob was injured when he was rescued by Bowen in 2007. The two have been inseparable since then. Making its first appearance on the streets of London and then in books, it has turned into a hit motion picture. The feline is now setting its paw to make a mark in the animated web series!

Streetcat Bob follows the adventures of Bob and his furry animals. The episodes are written and created by Debbie Macdonald (Peppa Pig, Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom) and Garry Jenkins (A Street Cat Named Bob) and will be launched weekly on the new website and YouTube channel.

The first episode is out already, creating a new chapter in the story of James and Bob. The series is aimed at preschoolers and is a visual treat for sure.