‘Kid-E-Cats’ pounces into Europe and Canada

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment distribution company of boutique financier and distributor About Premium Content (APC), has secured a raft of new deals with broadcasters across Europe and Canada for its animated kids’ series Kid-E-Cats.

The deal will see the show, with its kitten characters of Cookie, Pudding and Candy, broadcast on YLE Finland, TG4 in Ireland, TV Puls in Poland, as well as Knowledge Network in Canada.

Kid-E-Cats tells the story of three kittens: Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm.



APC Kids MD Lionel Marty says: “Kid-E-Cats is a loveable, playful and ultimately fun show, and we are thrilled that these latest deals will take the show to new audiences.”

Based on an original ratings-winning Russian series produced by CTC Media and Studio Metrafilm, this international version of the show is brought to life by APC Kids, which has brought on board Nigel Pickard as executive producer, as well as Ceri Barnes (Floogals, Postman Pat, Casper’s Scare School, Guess with Jess) as story editor.

CTC Media head of licensing and merchandising Ksenia Gordienko says: “We are very happy to start our journey together with APC Kids on Kid-E-Cats’ brand development on TV and licensing and merchandising globally.”