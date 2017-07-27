KFC India and Mountain Dew co-create the country’s first Gamer’s Box and it’s finger clickin’ good!

Passionate gamers will vouch for how it is impossible to tear away from the immersive experience that is gaming! The urgency of your fingers on the controller, that rush of your score rising on the board – nothing should interrupt that – not even meal breaks!

Mountain Dew and the big-daddy of finger lickin’ food, KFC, have the perfect gaming set up that will let you refuel and get into show-down mode – without worrying about grubby screens and long breaks! KFC Mountain Dew ‘Gamer’s Box 2.0’ is a convenient, no-mess meal box with built in gaming controls. It can be called a gamer’s ultimate fantasy! The snazzy new limited-edition twist to the KFC meal box features inbuilt gaming controls and a slot for your phone. Consumers can pair their phone with the controllers on the meal box through bluetooth, for a non-stop gaming session, while they enjoy a finger lickin’ good meal and sip on some refreshing Mountain Dew. Because neither gaming nor the Colonel’s chicken should ever stop!

Commenting on the limited-edition Gamer’s Box 2.0, KFC India chief marketing officer Lluís Ruiz Ribot said, “We are excited to partner with Mountain Dew to co-create the Gamer’s Box 2.0 as it brings the best of both worlds – gaming and finger lickin’ good chicken to consumers! It gives gaming enthusiasts a chance to not just indulge in their favorite KFC 5-in-1 meal box but also enjoy uninterrupted gaming without worrying about messy food or grimy screens.”

Talking about their commitment to gaming and the KFC partnership, Mountain Dew and PepsiCo India associate director Naseeb Puri said, “Gaming in India is gaining exponential popularity across platforms. As a brand, Mountain Dew has always been at the forefront of bringing in consumer experiences that have celebrated emerging trends. Last year, we created Dew Arena that went on to become India’s largest ever gaming championship and is into its second edition this year. The partnership with KFC is a reiteration of our commitment to gaming and e-sports in India. We are excited to partner with KFC in a bid to create the perfect accompaniment for gamers.”

The limited-edition Gamer’s Box 2.0 is available on KFC India or Mountain Dew Facebook, Twitter (KFC India, Mountain Dew) or Instagram page (KFC India, Mountain Dew). Ten lucky consumers will get a chance to win this limited-edition box.

If someone is unable to get their hands on the limited-edition Gamer’s Box 2.0, the the brands have also come together to launch the KFC Mountain Dew Gamer’s meal box. It is a snazzy new twist to the KFC meal box that has been curated by gamers to be fuss-free and perfect for a quick refuel – the KFC Zinger, Chicken Popcorn, Fries, Yumfills and Mountain Dew.

The limited-edition KFC and Mountain Dew Gamer’s Box 2.0 is just the first step of their partnership. So, stay tuned! You don’t want to miss out on any of the gaming fun!