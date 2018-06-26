Kevin Feige (accidentally) & Tom Holland (not-so-accidentally) reveals about ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

To Collider, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige gave some MCU insights to the press and fans that are eager to know about the plans pertaining to their dead heroes. Accidentally, Feige speaks about next in the series for Spider-man whose title is confirmed to be Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While talking about the difficulties of marketing future MCU movies after the universe-altering events of Avengers: Infinity War, he mistakenly spilled information about the upcoming Spider-Man movie. He said, “James has delivered a draft and we begin official pre-production on that very, very soon. It’ll be shooting early next year. Captain Marvel finishes in about two weeks, (Spider-Man: Far From Home) starts in about two weeks, and then ‘Guardians 3‘ will start early next year.” When he was asked about the timeline of the movie, “We know it’s the summer. I think its summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know…”

We knew for a while that a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel was in the works, which is why, Spider-Man’s death in Avengers: Infinity War made no sense. Talking of which, Tom Holland also leaked the details on his Instagram post by releasing a video which spoke about the script of the upcoming movie.

Holland posted the following clip to tease the next episode in the new Spider-Man series. In the clip he is heard saying, “… at Ace Comic-Con in Seattle and that I am sorry there’s no official announcement or anything.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for release in the early July 2019.