Kerala government contemplates licensing of coastal casinos

India loves to play card games and gambling is among the activities, which have been practised since decades in India. The Kerala state government is mulling the possibility of licensing coastal casinos but has yet to make a final decision.

According to the recent law, casinos can’t offer their services to the locals of India and it is only applicable for offshore online casinos, as local operations are still illegal in the country. Kerala currently in the grips of its own debate about the regulation of its existing casinos, including how strictly to implement a new ban on locals entering the casinos.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last week, Kerala Excise Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan said that the state government was not moving forward at this time.

“The government has not yet decided to give permission to casinos in coastal areas,” he said, hinting that this policy could change in the future.

Kerala lay to the south of Goa, which is currently in the grips of its own debate about the regulation of its existing casinos, including how strictly to implement a new ban on locals entering the casinos. As earlier Goa chief minister, Pramod Sawant has announced that local Goans will be banned from entering and playing in casinos from 1 February 2020 onwards. in addition to that, a commercial tax commissioner has been designated as gaming commissioner under section 13C of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act as amended in 2012 by later chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

A year ago, the Kerala High Court ruled that playing rummy for stakes is considered gambling and thus an offence under the Kerala Gaming Act 1960.