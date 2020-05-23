Kelebek Media develops ‘Isadora Moon’ series based on the popular book

Independent production house, Kelebek Media, founded by creative entrepreneur Deborah Thorpe, has acquired the rights to the globally successful book series Isadora Moon and its adorable characters, created by Harriet Muncaster and published by Oxford University Press.

Under this deal brokered by Jodie Hodges at United Agents, Kelebek has secured all rights (excluding classic publishing) to the Isadora Moon series and is developing them as a 52 x 11’ 2D animated series.

Speaking about this deal, Thorpe said, “I fell for Isadora Moon the minute I saw her. The books are beautifully and distinctively illustrated and the stories are full of charm, heart and humour. I am thrilled that Harriet has entrusted us with making these gorgeous books, so loved by their audience, into an animated series. Isadora’s unique and magical cultural heritage makes her universally relatable so anyone anywhere in the world can see themselves reflected in her. I think that’s part of her significant global appeal with our target audience.”

With over 1.2 million copies of Isadora Moon books sold worldwide in 30 different languages, the character has a huge global following among children aged five to nine. This year in the UK alone, 300 bookshops and libraries took part in an “Isadora Moon Day” in February. The 13th book in the series will be published in October 2020.

Based on the half vampire, half fairy, Isadora Moon is totally unique! Her mother is a fairy and her dad is a vampire and she is a bit of both. She is proud to be different. Isadora Moon is all about self-acceptance. She makes her young audience feel like it’s OK if they don’t get it right or fit in all the time. In Isadora, her global audience can see their own intrinsic value reflected. Fairies, vampires, witches and wizards make up Isadora’s diverse extended family with regular appearances from Isadora’s magical as well as her human friends.

Author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster added, “I’m so excited that Isadora Moon is being brought to life in animated form! I absolutely love everything that the wonderfully talented team at Kelebek have done so far and I know they will make Isadora sparkle on the screen.”