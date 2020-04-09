Keith Chapman Productions and Toonz Media Group join forces for new children TV series

Keith Chapman, creator of kids’ IP, and Toonz Media Group, are uniting forces on the Keith Chapman and Emily Chapman created Paddypaws and Pals, a 52×11’ CGI preschool series.

Paddypaws and Pals is planned to be launched in October to coincide with Mipcom ’20. The production and distribution are planned between Toonz’s group companies: Telegael in Ireland and Imira Entertainment in Spain. As part of this agreement, Toonz will be handling the financing, development and production of the series – from script to screen – with Keith Chapman Productions overseeing the creatives for the development and production of the series. Toonz Media Group will distribute the series worldwide through its distribution division, Imira Entertainment.

Chapman elaborated on the deal, “I am thrilled to be working with Toonz on Paddypaws and Pals, an idea originally conceived by my wife Emily and myself as a children’s book, inspired by Emily’s sister’s cat! I look forward to collaborating with the talented producers, directors and designers at Toonz to bring these adorable and entertaining characters to life and help build the IP into a globally successful brand.”

The series follows the adventures of Paddypaws, a cute, naughty, fearless and funny young black and white kitten who lives on a farm with his other kitten pals and little farm animal friends. Due to his small size, Paddypaws is an expert at hiding, creating many fun situations for the young audience around the concept of hide and seek.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar added, “With Paddypaws and Pals, Keith has created a fresh and lively interactive preschool series, and we are delighted to be partnering on this with Keith. As a major fully integrated independent studio, Toonz looks for original and engaging kids’ concepts with universal values and appeal, as well as a strong interactive 2 element. Paddypaws and Pals has all these ingredients and more to become a global preschool success.”

Chapman is the creator of the popular Bob the Builder, with 18 series in 240 territories, as well as Paw Patrol which aired on Nickelodeon in Autumn 2013.

Toonz Media Group has produced over 65 animation and live action series and five feature films, partnering with several leading studios and broadcast platforms globally. Toonz produces 10,000 minutes of 2D and CGI animation through its studios in India Turkey, New Zealand, Spain and Ireland.