Karnataka’s ‘Elevate 100’ program funds 35 crores to startups in the AVGC industry

In a landmark movement to foster the development of the start-up ecosystem in the state, Karnataka organised an ‘Elevate 100’ programme and funded Rs. 35 crore for the top 100 start-ups.

With no less than 1700 start-ups competing for the coveted spots, the figures were filtered down to 270 by the final round. Additionally, 300 women entrepreneurs and 400 applicants from rural areas participated in the programme.

The Elevate 100 roadshow traversed all nooks and crannies of the state in search of 100 innovative start-ups. The search culminated on Tuesday at the Hotel Lalit Ashok where Native Puppets were crowned winners.

The Bangalore based animation studio, along with the rest in the top 100, will bag home $20,000 worth of credits as per the deals that the government signed with private firms.

The 100 start-ups were bifurcated as 27 electronic semi-conductor design, 26 from IT, 19 from life sciences, 11 from bio-tech and agri-tech, and four each from animation, gaming and clean tech.

Upon the tremendously successful response received, Information Technology and Tourism minister Priyank Kharge said, “The efforts of the Karnataka government doesn’t stop at elevating the chosen 100. We see Elevate 100 as a continuing process where the best ideas from the state gets the support and guidance it deserves.”

Below is the list of the firms that made the cut into top 100: