Karnataka govt invites applications for a semi-sponsored delegation to MIP Junior and MIPCOM

Government of Karnataka’s (GoK) Department of IT and BT through is nodal company KBITS is partially sponsoring delegations of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector companies and start-ups registered and located in Karnataka to MIP Junior and MIPCOM scheduled between 14 to 19 October, 2017 at Cannes, France.

For the selected delegation, airfare of economy class would be reimbursed by up to 60 per cent and the delegate registration fees by 50 per cent.

To avail the benefits one must contact ABAI providing the following information:

Name of delegate

Company Name

Year of Incorporation

Is your company registered in Karnataka

Company address

Revenue of the Company

Nature of business (Please describe in detail products and service offering including the names of the products, projects and clients)

Reason for attending (Please specify in detail the reason for each event that you choose to attend)

Will you be pitching at a project / IP at MIP Junior (Deadline for submission is 11 September, 2017)

How will the Karnataka AVGC Industry benefit by sponsoring you or your company (Describe in detail)

The last date for submission of applications is 7 September, 2017 and the deadline for submitting pitches at MIP Junior is 11 September, 2017. The delegations will be announced by 7 September, 2017.

ABAI’s industry association partner of KBITS will lead the delegation and administer the reimbursement process and ABAI will intimate in case of any special rates.