Karnataka ChitraKala Parishath (CKP) announces animation degree course from June 2020

The Karnataka ChitraKala Parishath (CKP) has announced an animation degree course this year as a part of the four-year Bachelor of Visual Arts programme.

This comes after CKP introduced ceramics in the visual arts degree course for the first time in the country.

Commenting on this, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath College of Fine Arts principal Tejendra Singh Baoni said, “This is the first time in Karnataka that a University-approved course in animation has been introduced as part of the Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) at CKP. We have taken permission from the Bangalore Central University for admitting extra students to our degree courses. We had five disciplines earlier — painting, applied art, sculpture, artistry and graphic art. Last year, we added ceramics and this year from June, we will have animation. We will have 250 students, which is an increase of 100 seats. We are constantly looking for newer subjects to add to our visual art study. Admissions are open now.”

Baoni himself is also a professor of sculpture.

CKP Animation Department assistant professor Supreeth Adiga believes this to be the perfect time to introduce animation. The animation classes will take place in well-equipped studios and labs at the 14-acre campus in Kengeri.

While Bengaluru has several private institutes offering animation courses, the CKP curriculum, according to Adiga, offers a broader perspective. Even the teaching methodologies are also different from the programmes offered in Bengaluru.

Added he, “It equips students for the industry as 2D and 3D animation is crucial for media today, just as it is for the film and advertising industry. Apart from our experienced faculty, we will have industry professionals addressing students to help them with the on-ground reality and expectations of the job industry. The one-on-one association will help them understand how to market themselves. When graduates scramble for jobs today, our animation students will see a 95 per cent placement opportunity.”

Bengaluru is one of the major hubs for animation, having more than 200 studios involved in animation work. Notable Hollywood projects movies, with the likes of Avatar, Life of Pi, Game of Thrones and many more have got a major part of their work done in the city.