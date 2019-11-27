Kantar and VTION partners to launch OTT measurement in India

Kantar has collaborated with audience measurement and analytics company VTION to launch OTT audience measurement for video platforms, audio streaming, podcasting and broadcast radio FM platforms in India.

Commenting on this partnership, Kantar Insights Division managing director Hemant Mehta said, “With the launch of OTT Audience Measurement solution, we hope to provide rich insights into audience profiles, their content and platform preferences as well as give guidelines for communication planning and activation.”

The service will provide communication planning insights for brands, media planners and platforms, and assessment of return on investment for media spend. It is India’s first OTT measurement tool to operate in real-time, according to the companies. VTION’s data management framework uses machine learning algorithms to measure and analyse consumer media consumption on OTT channels.