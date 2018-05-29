Kajol to voice Elastigirl for Disney Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’

We first met the family of Parrs – Bob, Helen, Dash, Violet and Jack-Jack in Disney Pixar’s Incredibles in 2004. And suffice to say, they instantly won our hearts. Now, they are back for a sequel with Incredibles 2 and a whole new adventure for your amusement!

But this time, joining the world of ‘incredibles’ is Bollywood’s very own Kajol, who’ll voice Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl for the Hindi version of the movie. The veteran actress is set to weave in her magic as Elastigirl when she is called on to help bring the heroes back while Bob, the Mr. Incredible, navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home.

“The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as the Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large,” said Disney India studio entertainment head Bikram Duggal.

“Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us; but yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun. I am really excited to be a part of the family of ‘supers’ and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way”, said Kajol.

A Pixar Animation Studios production, Incredibles 2 releases on 15 June 2018.