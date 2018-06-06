Justin Bieber to voice and develop new animated feature, ‘Cupid’

Popular singer-composer Justin Bieber is going to develop an animated movie Cupid (working title), in which he will also lend his voice to the lead character.

Mythos Studios co-founders Scooter Braun (also Bieber’s long-time friend cum manager) and David Maisel (Marvel veteran) will serve as producers. Cupid is based on the legendary winged God of love and desire from the classical mythology. The 24 year old musician will also executive produce the feature along with Mythos Studios.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” quipped Braun.

Deeply set within ancient Greek mythology, it’s also suggested that Cupid’s mythological parents, Venus (the Goddess of Love and Beauty) and Mars (the God of War) may also have important parts to play in the film. The makers also underlined that Bieber’s version of Cupid will have a playful and mischievous personality, equipped with the God of Love’s iconic bow and arrows, which can cause uncontrollable desire in whomever they strike.

“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” Maisel added.

After years of giving countless hit love songs, Justin Bieber certainly seems to be a perfect choice to voice the young, mischievous God in the movie. Bieber took to Instagram to share his excitement and a sneak peek about what his Cupid character may look like in the movie.

Previously teamed up as producers on the 2011 music documentary Never Say Never, Bieber and Braun are yet to reveal the release date and further details about the animated feature.